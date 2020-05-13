All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 17 2019 at 1:53 AM

6241 Wheaton Drive

Location

6241 Wheaton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Located in the highly sought after suburb of Wedgewood Fort Worth, 6241 Wheaton Dr is a rare find for someone looking for a Texas-sized floorplan in the quieter part of the city. 10 mins to TCU, 5 mins to Hulen Mall, or 20 mins to get downtown.

This home was remodeled in 2019 and is like new. Large play or entertainment areas. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets. The skylit master bath brings a kind of natural presence that compliments the open floorplan. New appliances and big pantry! Step into the back yard for a peaceful retreat into a well shaded outdoor escape.

The only thing missing from this house is you!

*Includes super high-speed internet. Shared utilities with the attached unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6241 Wheaton Drive have any available units?
6241 Wheaton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6241 Wheaton Drive have?
Some of 6241 Wheaton Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6241 Wheaton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6241 Wheaton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6241 Wheaton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6241 Wheaton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6241 Wheaton Drive offer parking?
No, 6241 Wheaton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6241 Wheaton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6241 Wheaton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6241 Wheaton Drive have a pool?
No, 6241 Wheaton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6241 Wheaton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6241 Wheaton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6241 Wheaton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6241 Wheaton Drive has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

