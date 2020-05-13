6241 Wheaton Drive

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave internet access

Located in the highly sought after suburb of Wedgewood Fort Worth, 6241 Wheaton Dr is a rare find for someone looking for a Texas-sized floorplan in the quieter part of the city. 10 mins to TCU, 5 mins to Hulen Mall, or 20 mins to get downtown.



This home was remodeled in 2019 and is like new. Large play or entertainment areas. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets. The skylit master bath brings a kind of natural presence that compliments the open floorplan. New appliances and big pantry! Step into the back yard for a peaceful retreat into a well shaded outdoor escape.



The only thing missing from this house is you!



*Includes super high-speed internet. Shared utilities with the attached unit.