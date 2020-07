Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will love this single story home with updates galore. Upgraded wood flooring in dining, living and master, ceramic tile in wet areas. New carpet in secondary bedrooms. Split bedroom arrangement, master suite offers walk in closet, double sinks and separate tub and shower. Granite kitchen with large island and stainless appliances. Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.