All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6217 Trinity Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6217 Trinity Creek Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 11:53 AM

6217 Trinity Creek Drive

6217 Trinity Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6217 Trinity Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Stone Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Four bedroom, two bathroom home in Stone Creek Ranch with formal living and dining areas, large family room, eat in kitchen with island. Split bedroom floor plan. Master suite with walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Wood burning fireplace in family room. Vaulted ceilings. Covered patio in backyard.

Near Greenfield Elementary, Creekside Middle, Ed Wilkie Middle & Elmer C. Watson High Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,799, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 9/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 Trinity Creek Drive have any available units?
6217 Trinity Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6217 Trinity Creek Drive have?
Some of 6217 Trinity Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6217 Trinity Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6217 Trinity Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 Trinity Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6217 Trinity Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6217 Trinity Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 6217 Trinity Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6217 Trinity Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6217 Trinity Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 Trinity Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6217 Trinity Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6217 Trinity Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6217 Trinity Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 Trinity Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6217 Trinity Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University