6217 Trinity Creek Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Four bedroom, two bathroom home in Stone Creek Ranch with formal living and dining areas, large family room, eat in kitchen with island. Split bedroom floor plan. Master suite with walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Wood burning fireplace in family room. Vaulted ceilings. Covered patio in backyard.



Near Greenfield Elementary, Creekside Middle, Ed Wilkie Middle & Elmer C. Watson High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,799, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 9/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

