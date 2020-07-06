621 Sam Calloway Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning historic home was once an old diary farm and can now be someones private oasis. Available for rent! Opportunities to rent over an acre of property in the heart of Fort Worth don't come up often. The house has been meticulously cared for and recently improved with tasteful design choices. This 3 bed 2 bath lives large both inside and out with over 2,100 sqft. It provides two large living areas flooded with natural light, a sectioned off dining area, an open concept dream kitchen and private backyard covered porch area. Other features include high end stainless kitchen appliances, 2 fireplaces, separate utility room, a 2 car garage, fenced yard and a variety of many beautiful large trees.