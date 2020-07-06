All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 621 Sam Calloway Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
621 Sam Calloway Road
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

621 Sam Calloway Road

621 Sam Calloway Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

621 Sam Calloway Road, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Eastgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning historic home was once an old diary farm and can now be someones private oasis. Available for rent! Opportunities to rent over an acre of property in the heart of Fort Worth don't come up often. The house has been meticulously cared for and recently improved with tasteful design choices. This 3 bed 2 bath lives large both inside and out with over 2,100 sqft. It provides two large living areas flooded with natural light, a sectioned off dining area, an open concept dream kitchen and private backyard covered porch area. Other features include high end stainless kitchen appliances, 2 fireplaces, separate utility room, a 2 car garage, fenced yard and a variety of many beautiful large trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Sam Calloway Road have any available units?
621 Sam Calloway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Sam Calloway Road have?
Some of 621 Sam Calloway Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Sam Calloway Road currently offering any rent specials?
621 Sam Calloway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Sam Calloway Road pet-friendly?
No, 621 Sam Calloway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 621 Sam Calloway Road offer parking?
Yes, 621 Sam Calloway Road offers parking.
Does 621 Sam Calloway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Sam Calloway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Sam Calloway Road have a pool?
No, 621 Sam Calloway Road does not have a pool.
Does 621 Sam Calloway Road have accessible units?
No, 621 Sam Calloway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Sam Calloway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Sam Calloway Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University