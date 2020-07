Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious single story with 4 bedrooms and 2 bath. Split floor plan with a wood burning fireplace in the family room. The master bathroom includes a granite counter top, a garden tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Nice and quiet neighborhood. Note: Dryer, Washer and Refrigerator can stay for a fee; ask for details if you're interested in.