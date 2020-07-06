6133 Melanie Drive

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace game room oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Gorgeous two story home that is spacious and located in the highly sought after Alexandra Meadows Fort Worth, lots of bright natural light and open floor plan. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The fireplace is the center of the downstairs living room while the upstairs game room has plenty of room for entertaining. Over Size Master suite with large size ensuite, double vanity sink, and walk-in closet. Three large size bedrooms and a second bathroom. A beautiful staircase with newly installed iron railing highlights the entrance to a formal dining room adjacent. Large fenced backyard.