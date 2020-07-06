All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 9 2019 at 6:05 AM

6133 Melanie Drive

Location

6133 Melanie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Gorgeous two story home that is spacious and located in the highly sought after Alexandra Meadows Fort Worth, lots of bright natural light and open floor plan. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The fireplace is the center of the downstairs living room while the upstairs game room has plenty of room for entertaining. Over Size Master suite with large size ensuite, double vanity sink, and walk-in closet. Three large size bedrooms and a second bathroom. A beautiful staircase with newly installed iron railing highlights the entrance to a formal dining room adjacent. Large fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6133 Melanie Drive have any available units?
6133 Melanie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6133 Melanie Drive have?
Some of 6133 Melanie Drive's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6133 Melanie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6133 Melanie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6133 Melanie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6133 Melanie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6133 Melanie Drive offer parking?
No, 6133 Melanie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6133 Melanie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6133 Melanie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6133 Melanie Drive have a pool?
No, 6133 Melanie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6133 Melanie Drive have accessible units?
No, 6133 Melanie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6133 Melanie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6133 Melanie Drive has units with dishwashers.

