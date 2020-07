Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pet Friendly Home! Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home in River Oaks with a large front and back yard. Lots of closet space, original hardwood floors, great floor plan, single car garage, storage outside, fenced yard, and much much more. Rental homes in this adorable neighborhood go fast. Contact me for a showing right away.