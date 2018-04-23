612 Saddleway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Clean 3-2-2 home with an open floor plan. Wood burning fireplace in living area. Tons of natural light in formal dining room. Master Bedroom features a garden tub and large walk in closet. Split bedrooms are great for kids or home office. Large covered patio is great for entertaining. Two pools available for use plus tons of other amenities. NO PETS! Short term list 3-6 months, Property is also for sale with the closing after January 2020. Will entertain lease purchase. Owner is a licensed real estate broker in state of Texas. Owner will pay HOA dues.