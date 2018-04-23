All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 612 Saddleway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
612 Saddleway Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:15 AM

612 Saddleway Drive

612 Saddleway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

612 Saddleway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Clean 3-2-2 home with an open floor plan. Wood burning fireplace in living area. Tons of natural light in formal dining room. Master Bedroom features a garden tub and large walk in closet. Split bedrooms are great for kids or home office. Large covered patio is great for entertaining. Two pools available for use plus tons of other amenities. NO PETS! Short term list 3-6 months, Property is also for sale with the closing after January 2020. Will entertain lease purchase. Owner is a licensed real estate broker in state of Texas. Owner will pay HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Saddleway Drive have any available units?
612 Saddleway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Saddleway Drive have?
Some of 612 Saddleway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Saddleway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 Saddleway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Saddleway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 612 Saddleway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 612 Saddleway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 612 Saddleway Drive offers parking.
Does 612 Saddleway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Saddleway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Saddleway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 612 Saddleway Drive has a pool.
Does 612 Saddleway Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 Saddleway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Saddleway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Saddleway Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University