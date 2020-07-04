All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6117 Tilapia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6117 Tilapia Drive
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:52 PM

6117 Tilapia Drive

6117 Tilapia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6117 Tilapia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Ready for immediate move in - professional and updated photos coming soon! Immaculate home located in Marine Creek Ranch, 3 bed + Study (could be 4th bed, office, or formal dining), 2 bath, 2 car garage. Walking distance to Ed Willkie Middle school. Open layout with spacious kitchen overlooking living room with fireplace. Oversized master bedroom features double sinks, walk in closet, garden tub, and separate shower. HOA amenities include a clubhouse, pool, jogging trails, private lake area + dock, public boat ramp within 2 mi. Close to downtown Ft Worth, BNSF, Lockheed, and NASJRB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6117 Tilapia Drive have any available units?
6117 Tilapia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6117 Tilapia Drive have?
Some of 6117 Tilapia Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6117 Tilapia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6117 Tilapia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6117 Tilapia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6117 Tilapia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6117 Tilapia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6117 Tilapia Drive offers parking.
Does 6117 Tilapia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6117 Tilapia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6117 Tilapia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6117 Tilapia Drive has a pool.
Does 6117 Tilapia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6117 Tilapia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6117 Tilapia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6117 Tilapia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University