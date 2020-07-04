6117 Tilapia Drive

Amenities

Ready for immediate move in - professional and updated photos coming soon! Immaculate home located in Marine Creek Ranch, 3 bed + Study (could be 4th bed, office, or formal dining), 2 bath, 2 car garage. Walking distance to Ed Willkie Middle school. Open layout with spacious kitchen overlooking living room with fireplace. Oversized master bedroom features double sinks, walk in closet, garden tub, and separate shower. HOA amenities include a clubhouse, pool, jogging trails, private lake area + dock, public boat ramp within 2 mi. Close to downtown Ft Worth, BNSF, Lockheed, and NASJRB