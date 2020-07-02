6116 Bowfin Drive

Amenities

This is an excellent single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Marine Creek Ranch offering fresh neutral paint and new carpet. 2 inch bilnds, back patio and fenced yard. Split bedroom arrangement, walk in closet, separate tub and shower in master suite. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. This one shows like a new home.

No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1625 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.