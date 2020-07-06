All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6113 Reddenson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6113 Reddenson Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:36 PM

6113 Reddenson Drive

6113 Reddenson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6113 Reddenson Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful move-in ready home in the desirable Oakmont Meadows! This spacious 4BR, 2BA home features open concept with kitchen overlooking the large family room, high ceilings and gas fireplace. Floor plan is ideal for entertaining and has lots of windows for natural light. Master bedroom bath has garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, and large walk-in closet. The Fourth bedroom could be a playroom, office or media room.
New Refrigerator and HVAC system.Neighborhood is conveniently located near main highways, parks, schools, medical facilities, shopping & dining. The rent includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Pets might be allowed on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 Reddenson Drive have any available units?
6113 Reddenson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6113 Reddenson Drive have?
Some of 6113 Reddenson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6113 Reddenson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6113 Reddenson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 Reddenson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6113 Reddenson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6113 Reddenson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6113 Reddenson Drive offers parking.
Does 6113 Reddenson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6113 Reddenson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 Reddenson Drive have a pool?
No, 6113 Reddenson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6113 Reddenson Drive have accessible units?
No, 6113 Reddenson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 Reddenson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6113 Reddenson Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University