6113 Reddenson Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful move-in ready home in the desirable Oakmont Meadows! This spacious 4BR, 2BA home features open concept with kitchen overlooking the large family room, high ceilings and gas fireplace. Floor plan is ideal for entertaining and has lots of windows for natural light. Master bedroom bath has garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, and large walk-in closet. The Fourth bedroom could be a playroom, office or media room.

New Refrigerator and HVAC system.Neighborhood is conveniently located near main highways, parks, schools, medical facilities, shopping & dining. The rent includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Pets might be allowed on case by case basis.