All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 605 Highwoods Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
605 Highwoods Trail
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:18 AM

605 Highwoods Trail

605 Highwoods Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Woodhaven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

605 Highwoods Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LAWN CARE INCLUDED for this ONE OF A KIND PARK LIKE BACKYARD! 3 bed, 3 bath home has been completely REMODELED and offers hard surface flooring throughout,Travertine and Granite in all wet areas. Double hung WINDOWS, raised panel doors, brushed nickel fixtures, decorative lighting, SS appliances. New garage door, redesigned fountain, waterfall pond, flagstone patio, gutters,2016 HVAC, radiant barrier,Travertine shower and bath surrounds, solar power attic fans, UPDATED ELECTRICAL, ceilings scraped & textured. Storage shed, water conserving sprinkler system.Too much to list!Seller does not own mineral rights. EASY Access to Freeways and Downtown Areas. Also for sale at $299,000. SOLD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Highwoods Trail have any available units?
605 Highwoods Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Highwoods Trail have?
Some of 605 Highwoods Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Highwoods Trail currently offering any rent specials?
605 Highwoods Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Highwoods Trail pet-friendly?
No, 605 Highwoods Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 605 Highwoods Trail offer parking?
Yes, 605 Highwoods Trail offers parking.
Does 605 Highwoods Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Highwoods Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Highwoods Trail have a pool?
No, 605 Highwoods Trail does not have a pool.
Does 605 Highwoods Trail have accessible units?
No, 605 Highwoods Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Highwoods Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Highwoods Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University