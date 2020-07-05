605 Highwoods Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LAWN CARE INCLUDED for this ONE OF A KIND PARK LIKE BACKYARD! 3 bed, 3 bath home has been completely REMODELED and offers hard surface flooring throughout,Travertine and Granite in all wet areas. Double hung WINDOWS, raised panel doors, brushed nickel fixtures, decorative lighting, SS appliances. New garage door, redesigned fountain, waterfall pond, flagstone patio, gutters,2016 HVAC, radiant barrier,Travertine shower and bath surrounds, solar power attic fans, UPDATED ELECTRICAL, ceilings scraped & textured. Storage shed, water conserving sprinkler system.Too much to list!Seller does not own mineral rights. EASY Access to Freeways and Downtown Areas. Also for sale at $299,000. SOLD