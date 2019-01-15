All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

6048 Bee Balm Drive

6048 Bee Balm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6048 Bee Balm Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Primrose Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautifully remodeled home boasts 2 open concept living areas with vaulted ceilings. wood flooring, A gas fireplace, and Built-in cabinets. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and top of the line Samsung appliances. All bedrooms are downstairs with a formal dining area and office. Upstairs is a large game room perfect for a pool table and gaming station. The community has a sparkling pool, beautiful park, and gazebo for those beautiful warm days of Summer. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20 a month due with rent. Pets are on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6048 Bee Balm Drive have any available units?
6048 Bee Balm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6048 Bee Balm Drive have?
Some of 6048 Bee Balm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6048 Bee Balm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6048 Bee Balm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6048 Bee Balm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6048 Bee Balm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6048 Bee Balm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6048 Bee Balm Drive offers parking.
Does 6048 Bee Balm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6048 Bee Balm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6048 Bee Balm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6048 Bee Balm Drive has a pool.
Does 6048 Bee Balm Drive have accessible units?
No, 6048 Bee Balm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6048 Bee Balm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6048 Bee Balm Drive has units with dishwashers.

