6048 Bee Balm Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautifully remodeled home boasts 2 open concept living areas with vaulted ceilings. wood flooring, A gas fireplace, and Built-in cabinets. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and top of the line Samsung appliances. All bedrooms are downstairs with a formal dining area and office. Upstairs is a large game room perfect for a pool table and gaming station. The community has a sparkling pool, beautiful park, and gazebo for those beautiful warm days of Summer. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20 a month due with rent. Pets are on a case by case basis.