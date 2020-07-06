6045 Sundown Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Grand Master Suite with Tile Flooring! Middle bedroom is Perfect Office! Updated Bathroom with Beautiful Tile Tub Surround, Cabinets! Kitchen equipped with Stainless-Steel Gas Range and Black Samsung Refrigerator! 3 Updated Window AC Units! There are 2 Large 10,000 btu Gas Heating Units. Hardwood Floors! 5 Ceiling Fans and Trees Provide Cooling Comfort! Storage Bldg. Newly Installed Garage Door. Covered tandem parking for that 2nd Car! BIG Backyard. Oak and Pecan Trees! It has been PROFESSIONALLY PAINTED and is GLEAMING with PERFECTION!!

LEASING REQUIREMENTS: Copies of Driver Licenses; Copies of Latest 2 Months Bank Statements and Pay Stubs; completed T.A.R. Lease App. Go to ZUMPER for Background Checks.