6045 Sundown Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:25 AM

6045 Sundown Drive

6045 Sundown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6045 Sundown Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Eastgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Grand Master Suite with Tile Flooring! Middle bedroom is Perfect Office! Updated Bathroom with Beautiful Tile Tub Surround, Cabinets! Kitchen equipped with Stainless-Steel Gas Range and Black Samsung Refrigerator! 3 Updated Window AC Units! There are 2 Large 10,000 btu Gas Heating Units. Hardwood Floors! 5 Ceiling Fans and Trees Provide Cooling Comfort! Storage Bldg. Newly Installed Garage Door. Covered tandem parking for that 2nd Car! BIG Backyard. Oak and Pecan Trees! It has been PROFESSIONALLY PAINTED and is GLEAMING with PERFECTION!!
LEASING REQUIREMENTS: Copies of Driver Licenses; Copies of Latest 2 Months Bank Statements and Pay Stubs; completed T.A.R. Lease App. Go to ZUMPER for Background Checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6045 Sundown Drive have any available units?
6045 Sundown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6045 Sundown Drive have?
Some of 6045 Sundown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6045 Sundown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6045 Sundown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6045 Sundown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6045 Sundown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6045 Sundown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6045 Sundown Drive offers parking.
Does 6045 Sundown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6045 Sundown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6045 Sundown Drive have a pool?
No, 6045 Sundown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6045 Sundown Drive have accessible units?
No, 6045 Sundown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6045 Sundown Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6045 Sundown Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

