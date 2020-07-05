Rent Calculator
6014 Calloway Court
Last updated December 6 2019 at 6:13 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6014 Calloway Court
6014 Calloway Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
6014 Calloway Court, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Eastgate
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
In the quiet and desirable area of Fort Worth. Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom. Tile floors throughout. New granite and fixtures. New tiled shower. Has a garage for storage.
PLEASE READ THE REST FOR APPLICATION AND POLICIES. Must fill out Application to be considered. Minimum credit of 600. Background check.
To schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1149627?source=marketing
To Apply:
https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/892077
Animals: Up to 2 dogs. Medium and small breeds. Breed restrictions. $250 pet deposit for each.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6014 Calloway Court have any available units?
6014 Calloway Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6014 Calloway Court have?
Some of 6014 Calloway Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 6014 Calloway Court currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Calloway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Calloway Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6014 Calloway Court is pet friendly.
Does 6014 Calloway Court offer parking?
Yes, 6014 Calloway Court offers parking.
Does 6014 Calloway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 Calloway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Calloway Court have a pool?
No, 6014 Calloway Court does not have a pool.
Does 6014 Calloway Court have accessible units?
No, 6014 Calloway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Calloway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6014 Calloway Court does not have units with dishwashers.
