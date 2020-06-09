All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:45 AM

6012 Lacebark Elm Drive

6012 Lacebark Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6012 Lacebark Elm Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Primrose Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This beautifully appointed home has all the desired rooms with an open floorplan & upgrades galore! Downstairs features formal living & dining, large office with French doors, & private master suite. Vaulted ceilings in the family room with hardwood floors & stone fireplace makes for great entertaining or get cozy in front of the fireplace. Kitchen is beautifully designed with leather-textured granite, glass tile backsplash, stainless appliances, & butler's pantry. Upstairs features a large gameroom, media room (think...football season in the media room!), 4 large bedrooms, & 2 bathrooms. The entire home was freshly painted in soft white in June, 2019. Covered patio in the backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 Lacebark Elm Drive have any available units?
6012 Lacebark Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6012 Lacebark Elm Drive have?
Some of 6012 Lacebark Elm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 Lacebark Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6012 Lacebark Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 Lacebark Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6012 Lacebark Elm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6012 Lacebark Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6012 Lacebark Elm Drive offers parking.
Does 6012 Lacebark Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6012 Lacebark Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 Lacebark Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 6012 Lacebark Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6012 Lacebark Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 6012 Lacebark Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 Lacebark Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6012 Lacebark Elm Drive has units with dishwashers.

