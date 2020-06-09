6012 Lacebark Elm Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This beautifully appointed home has all the desired rooms with an open floorplan & upgrades galore! Downstairs features formal living & dining, large office with French doors, & private master suite. Vaulted ceilings in the family room with hardwood floors & stone fireplace makes for great entertaining or get cozy in front of the fireplace. Kitchen is beautifully designed with leather-textured granite, glass tile backsplash, stainless appliances, & butler's pantry. Upstairs features a large gameroom, media room (think...football season in the media room!), 4 large bedrooms, & 2 bathrooms. The entire home was freshly painted in soft white in June, 2019. Covered patio in the backyard!