601 Granite Ridge Dr
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:59 AM

601 Granite Ridge Dr

601 Granite Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

601 Granite Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
601 Granite Ridge Dr Available 02/21/20 "Fort Worth Texas Homes for Rent" - 5/2.5/2 on a corner lot. House has wood and tile floors throughout. Kitchen and Living room are open. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry with a passover bar to the living room. Living room has a fireplace. There is also a formal living and dining room. Master bedroom is downstairs. Master bathroom has double sinks and a walk in closet. Mater shower has been converted to a double walk in shower with a bench. The other 4 bedrooms are upstairs. The upstairs bathroom shower/tub has been converted to a double shower. Large patio in back for enjoying the outside.

(RLNE5487827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Granite Ridge Dr have any available units?
601 Granite Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Granite Ridge Dr have?
Some of 601 Granite Ridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Granite Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
601 Granite Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Granite Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 601 Granite Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 601 Granite Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 601 Granite Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 601 Granite Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Granite Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Granite Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 601 Granite Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 601 Granite Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 601 Granite Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Granite Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Granite Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

