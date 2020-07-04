Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

601 Granite Ridge Dr Available 02/21/20 "Fort Worth Texas Homes for Rent" - 5/2.5/2 on a corner lot. House has wood and tile floors throughout. Kitchen and Living room are open. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry with a passover bar to the living room. Living room has a fireplace. There is also a formal living and dining room. Master bedroom is downstairs. Master bathroom has double sinks and a walk in closet. Mater shower has been converted to a double walk in shower with a bench. The other 4 bedrooms are upstairs. The upstairs bathroom shower/tub has been converted to a double shower. Large patio in back for enjoying the outside.



(RLNE5487827)