6009 Melanie Drive
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:39 PM

6009 Melanie Drive

6009 Melanie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6009 Melanie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available for Lease December 1st. Well designed home to maximize living space. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath with a covered patio in the rear of the home. Fenced yard, sprinkler system, ceiling fans, garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closets and custom cabinets. Refrigerator is included. Located in Alexandra Meadows Subdivision with pool, parks and walking trails. Close to all major highways. Minutes away from Downtown Ft. Worth, Naval Air Station, Lockheed and Alliance Airport. 25 minutes to DFW Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

