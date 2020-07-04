6009 Melanie Drive

Amenities

Available for Lease December 1st. Well designed home to maximize living space. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath with a covered patio in the rear of the home. Fenced yard, sprinkler system, ceiling fans, garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closets and custom cabinets. Refrigerator is included. Located in Alexandra Meadows Subdivision with pool, parks and walking trails. Close to all major highways. Minutes away from Downtown Ft. Worth, Naval Air Station, Lockheed and Alliance Airport. 25 minutes to DFW Airport.