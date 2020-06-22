5933 Deck House Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

For LEASE or SALE. Welcome home to this updated, charming 3 bedroom beauty. Sellers recently added hardwood flooring! Home is minutes from Boswell High. You will love the updated paint & open floorplan. Bedroom 3 in front is currently being used as a study. The spacious living & dining room area is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has granite countertops & a quaint eat-in area with plenty of counter space & cabinets. Master bedroom is located away from the other bedrooms. Master bathroom has large garden tub with a separate shower. Master walk-in closet is spacious & home has workbench in garage that will stay. SECURITY CAMERAS will stay & RING DOORBELL. Community has pool, park & lake.