Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:46 AM

5933 Deck House Road

5933 Deck House Road · No Longer Available
Location

5933 Deck House Road, Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Parks at Boat Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
For LEASE or SALE. Welcome home to this updated, charming 3 bedroom beauty. Sellers recently added hardwood flooring! Home is minutes from Boswell High. You will love the updated paint & open floorplan. Bedroom 3 in front is currently being used as a study. The spacious living & dining room area is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has granite countertops & a quaint eat-in area with plenty of counter space & cabinets. Master bedroom is located away from the other bedrooms. Master bathroom has large garden tub with a separate shower. Master walk-in closet is spacious & home has workbench in garage that will stay. SECURITY CAMERAS will stay & RING DOORBELL. Community has pool, park & lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5933 Deck House Road have any available units?
5933 Deck House Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5933 Deck House Road have?
Some of 5933 Deck House Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5933 Deck House Road currently offering any rent specials?
5933 Deck House Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5933 Deck House Road pet-friendly?
No, 5933 Deck House Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5933 Deck House Road offer parking?
Yes, 5933 Deck House Road offers parking.
Does 5933 Deck House Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5933 Deck House Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5933 Deck House Road have a pool?
Yes, 5933 Deck House Road has a pool.
Does 5933 Deck House Road have accessible units?
No, 5933 Deck House Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5933 Deck House Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5933 Deck House Road has units with dishwashers.

