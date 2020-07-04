5921 Heatherglen Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Large living room with Vaulted Ceilings! White on white appliances in the kitchen include a refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher, and stove! Large living area features laminate wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and plant ledge. 2 patios with french doors off master. This home offers three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms both with full sized showers! The back yard is fenced and there is lovely easy care landscape ready for out door entertaining!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.