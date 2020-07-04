All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:49 PM

5920 Comanche Peak Drive

5920 Comanche Peak Dr
Location

5920 Comanche Peak Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Terrace Landing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1 story home in masterplanned community. This home boasts an oversized kitchen with island and granite countertops. Ample custom cabinets for all of your culinary needs with stainless steel appliances. Open concept floor plan provides plenty of room for entertaining. Enjoys your summers at the community pool and park. This is a pet friendly property.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 Comanche Peak Drive have any available units?
5920 Comanche Peak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5920 Comanche Peak Drive have?
Some of 5920 Comanche Peak Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 Comanche Peak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5920 Comanche Peak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 Comanche Peak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5920 Comanche Peak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5920 Comanche Peak Drive offer parking?
No, 5920 Comanche Peak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5920 Comanche Peak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 Comanche Peak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 Comanche Peak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5920 Comanche Peak Drive has a pool.
Does 5920 Comanche Peak Drive have accessible units?
No, 5920 Comanche Peak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 Comanche Peak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5920 Comanche Peak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

