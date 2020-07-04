5920 Comanche Peak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 1 story home in masterplanned community. This home boasts an oversized kitchen with island and granite countertops. Ample custom cabinets for all of your culinary needs with stainless steel appliances. Open concept floor plan provides plenty of room for entertaining. Enjoys your summers at the community pool and park. This is a pet friendly property.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



