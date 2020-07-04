Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5917 Valley Haven Way is conveniently located off HWY 377 and is in Keller ISD. The home boasts vaulted ceilings downstairs, giving you an open and airy feeling. There are 2 large livings areas, one upstairs and one downstairs that opens to the kitchen. There is a formal dining room and a breakfast nook off the kitchen. One guest bedroom and bathroom is located downstairs along with the master suite. Don't wait to schedule your showing because this home won't last long! Contact our leasing agent for more information!

