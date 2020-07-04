All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:33 AM

5917 Valley Haven Way

5917 Valley Haven Way · No Longer Available
Location

5917 Valley Haven Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Valley Brook

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5917 Valley Haven Way is conveniently located off HWY 377 and is in Keller ISD. The home boasts vaulted ceilings downstairs, giving you an open and airy feeling. There are 2 large livings areas, one upstairs and one downstairs that opens to the kitchen. There is a formal dining room and a breakfast nook off the kitchen. One guest bedroom and bathroom is located downstairs along with the master suite. Don't wait to schedule your showing because this home won't last long! Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5917 Valley Haven Way have any available units?
5917 Valley Haven Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5917 Valley Haven Way currently offering any rent specials?
5917 Valley Haven Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 Valley Haven Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5917 Valley Haven Way is pet friendly.
Does 5917 Valley Haven Way offer parking?
No, 5917 Valley Haven Way does not offer parking.
Does 5917 Valley Haven Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5917 Valley Haven Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 Valley Haven Way have a pool?
No, 5917 Valley Haven Way does not have a pool.
Does 5917 Valley Haven Way have accessible units?
No, 5917 Valley Haven Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 Valley Haven Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5917 Valley Haven Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5917 Valley Haven Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5917 Valley Haven Way does not have units with air conditioning.

