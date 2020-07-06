All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:56 PM

5913 Locke Ave

5913 Locke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5913 Locke Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ridglea North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available Offering 1 car garage (detached). Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets, stove,formal dinning, fenced patio, ceramic tile flooring, hardwood floors, vinyl. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=u7bmIMbG6w&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 Locke Ave have any available units?
5913 Locke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5913 Locke Ave have?
Some of 5913 Locke Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 Locke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5913 Locke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 Locke Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5913 Locke Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5913 Locke Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5913 Locke Ave offers parking.
Does 5913 Locke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 Locke Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 Locke Ave have a pool?
No, 5913 Locke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5913 Locke Ave have accessible units?
No, 5913 Locke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 Locke Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5913 Locke Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

