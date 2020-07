Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful single story home in Marine Creek Ranch just down the road from Ed Wilkie Middle school. This home has a separate dining room great for entertaining or to be used as an office! Open kitchen and living room area, very spacious. Full Brick home with 3 bed and 2 bath and high ceilings. Master bath has a separate shower and tub as well as duel sinks and a deep garden tub. Backyard has a covered patio and spacious area.