Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5909 Starboardway Dr.
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

5909 Starboardway Dr.

5909 Starboardway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5909 Starboardway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
5909 Starboardway Dr. Available 04/15/20 Gorgeous Home with Lots of Amenities - Gorgeous home with wood laminate floors, open floor plan, skylights and much more. Formal living dining room leads into family room with two skylights and fireplace. Kitchen has gas stove, microwave and breakfast bar overlooking family room. Large master bedroom and master bathroom with double vanities, separate tub and shower. Covered patio in lovely landscaped backyard includes shed with electrical. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

(RLNE2808875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 Starboardway Dr. have any available units?
5909 Starboardway Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5909 Starboardway Dr. have?
Some of 5909 Starboardway Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 Starboardway Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5909 Starboardway Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 Starboardway Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5909 Starboardway Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5909 Starboardway Dr. offer parking?
No, 5909 Starboardway Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5909 Starboardway Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5909 Starboardway Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 Starboardway Dr. have a pool?
No, 5909 Starboardway Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5909 Starboardway Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5909 Starboardway Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 Starboardway Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5909 Starboardway Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

