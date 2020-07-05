Amenities

5909 Starboardway Dr. Available 04/15/20 Gorgeous Home with Lots of Amenities - Gorgeous home with wood laminate floors, open floor plan, skylights and much more. Formal living dining room leads into family room with two skylights and fireplace. Kitchen has gas stove, microwave and breakfast bar overlooking family room. Large master bedroom and master bathroom with double vanities, separate tub and shower. Covered patio in lovely landscaped backyard includes shed with electrical. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.



(RLNE2808875)