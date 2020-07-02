All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5865 Fir Tree Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5865 Fir Tree Ln
Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:53 PM

5865 Fir Tree Ln

5865 Fir Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5865 Fir Tree Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Primrose Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
"Fort Worth Texas Homes for Rent" - 3/2/2 with rear entry garage. House is on a corner lot. Living, kitchen and dining room are open with an island in the kitchen. Master bedroom has a walkin closet and master bath has a double vanity and separate garden tub and shower.

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully under

(RLNE5269091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5865 Fir Tree Ln have any available units?
5865 Fir Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5865 Fir Tree Ln have?
Some of 5865 Fir Tree Ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5865 Fir Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5865 Fir Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5865 Fir Tree Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5865 Fir Tree Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5865 Fir Tree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5865 Fir Tree Ln offers parking.
Does 5865 Fir Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5865 Fir Tree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5865 Fir Tree Ln have a pool?
No, 5865 Fir Tree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5865 Fir Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 5865 Fir Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5865 Fir Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5865 Fir Tree Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University