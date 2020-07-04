5864 Lamb Creek Drive

Amenities

STUNNING VIEW located on a greenbelt and trail around Marine Creek Lake! 4 bed + Office + Media, 3.5 bath, 2 living, 2 dining, 3 car garage PLUS workshop with electric + garage door. Large open floorpan, wood floors, CAT wiring throughout, media is pre-wired for surround, gas FP, fresh interior paint, BRAND NEW ROOF, oversized garage for SUV, truck, or boat. Kitchen features island, gas stove, double ovens, SS appliances, and eat-in nook. Downstairs master features ceramic tile, dual vanities, garden tub, large walk in closet, and separate shower. HOA amenities include a clubhouse, pool, trails, playground, garden, private lake area with dock, and public boat ramp within 1 mile.