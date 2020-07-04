All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:11 AM

5864 Lamb Creek Drive

5864 Lamb Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5864 Lamb Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
STUNNING VIEW located on a greenbelt and trail around Marine Creek Lake! 4 bed + Office + Media, 3.5 bath, 2 living, 2 dining, 3 car garage PLUS workshop with electric + garage door. Large open floorpan, wood floors, CAT wiring throughout, media is pre-wired for surround, gas FP, fresh interior paint, BRAND NEW ROOF, oversized garage for SUV, truck, or boat. Kitchen features island, gas stove, double ovens, SS appliances, and eat-in nook. Downstairs master features ceramic tile, dual vanities, garden tub, large walk in closet, and separate shower. HOA amenities include a clubhouse, pool, trails, playground, garden, private lake area with dock, and public boat ramp within 1 mile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5864 Lamb Creek Drive have any available units?
5864 Lamb Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5864 Lamb Creek Drive have?
Some of 5864 Lamb Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5864 Lamb Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5864 Lamb Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5864 Lamb Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5864 Lamb Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5864 Lamb Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5864 Lamb Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 5864 Lamb Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5864 Lamb Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5864 Lamb Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5864 Lamb Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 5864 Lamb Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5864 Lamb Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5864 Lamb Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5864 Lamb Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

