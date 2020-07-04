5836 Mirror Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CHARMING SINGLE-STORY 3 BED, 2 BATH brick house in the PARKS AT BOAT CLUB subdivision, EAGLE MT- SAGINAW ISD. Great floor plan with open kitchen, dining and family room. Spacious Master bedroom with walk in closet. FRESH PAINT and NEW CARPET in all the Bedrooms, CERAMIC TILE in the Kitchen area, WOOD LAMINATE in the living area. Kitchen has GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 42IN CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Spacious MASTER BEDROOM has WALK IN CLOSETS, GARDEN TUB, separate STAND IN SHOWER area, SEPARATE VANITIES. MOVE IN READY!!!

Pets are considered case by case basis.