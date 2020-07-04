All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 28 2019 at 2:52 PM

5836 Mirror Ridge Drive

5836 Mirror Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5836 Mirror Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Parks at Boat Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CHARMING SINGLE-STORY 3 BED, 2 BATH brick house in the PARKS AT BOAT CLUB subdivision, EAGLE MT- SAGINAW ISD. Great floor plan with open kitchen, dining and family room. Spacious Master bedroom with walk in closet. FRESH PAINT and NEW CARPET in all the Bedrooms, CERAMIC TILE in the Kitchen area, WOOD LAMINATE in the living area. Kitchen has GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 42IN CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Spacious MASTER BEDROOM has WALK IN CLOSETS, GARDEN TUB, separate STAND IN SHOWER area, SEPARATE VANITIES. MOVE IN READY!!!
Pets are considered case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5836 Mirror Ridge Drive have any available units?
5836 Mirror Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5836 Mirror Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5836 Mirror Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5836 Mirror Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5836 Mirror Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 Mirror Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5836 Mirror Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5836 Mirror Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5836 Mirror Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5836 Mirror Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5836 Mirror Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 Mirror Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5836 Mirror Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5836 Mirror Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5836 Mirror Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 Mirror Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5836 Mirror Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

