Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom home with formal dining and spacious living area. Kitchen with microwave and breakfast room all open to the den with fireplace. Utility room and large pantry space adjacent to the kitchen. Private master suite downstairs with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Big optional game room upstairs, over sized bedrooms with good closet storage. Come see this home! Wont last!