Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:42 AM

5832 Barrier Reef Drive

5832 Barrier Reef Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5832 Barrier Reef Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Crafted 3-2-2 in Fort Worth! Interior features new carpet and paint through out. Brand NEW Stainless steel Samsung Gas Cooktop, Dishwasher and Microwave! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet counter space. Large living area with Fire Place. Separated Master Bedroom with BIG TUB, and separate shower, dual sinks, large walk in closet. Spacious spare bedrooms on opposite side of house. Fenced yard, covered patio. Close to schools, highways and shopping. COMMUNITY POOL! HOA pool at 5403 Paloma Blanca, near the entrance to Marine Creek Ranch neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 Barrier Reef Drive have any available units?
5832 Barrier Reef Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5832 Barrier Reef Drive have?
Some of 5832 Barrier Reef Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5832 Barrier Reef Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5832 Barrier Reef Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 Barrier Reef Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5832 Barrier Reef Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5832 Barrier Reef Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5832 Barrier Reef Drive offers parking.
Does 5832 Barrier Reef Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5832 Barrier Reef Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 Barrier Reef Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5832 Barrier Reef Drive has a pool.
Does 5832 Barrier Reef Drive have accessible units?
No, 5832 Barrier Reef Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 Barrier Reef Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5832 Barrier Reef Drive has units with dishwashers.

