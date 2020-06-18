All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5829 Mountain Bluff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5829 Mountain Bluff Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:42 PM

5829 Mountain Bluff Drive

5829 Mountain Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5829 Mountain Bluff Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Parks at Boat Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick home in the Parks At Boat Club with Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD. This home has hardwood and tile floors throughout, an open floor plan, spacious kitchen with great counter and cabinet space, plus a pantry. Spacious master bedroom with a dual vanity, walk in closet, separate shower and a large soaking tub. Secondary bedrooms are split from the rest of home for the privacy. Great backyard with an open patio.
Community features playground, common areas and an amazing pool. Pets are allowed on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5829 Mountain Bluff Drive have any available units?
5829 Mountain Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5829 Mountain Bluff Drive have?
Some of 5829 Mountain Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5829 Mountain Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Mountain Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 Mountain Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5829 Mountain Bluff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5829 Mountain Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5829 Mountain Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 5829 Mountain Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5829 Mountain Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 Mountain Bluff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5829 Mountain Bluff Drive has a pool.
Does 5829 Mountain Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 5829 Mountain Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 Mountain Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5829 Mountain Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University