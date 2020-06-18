5829 Mountain Bluff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick home in the Parks At Boat Club with Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD. This home has hardwood and tile floors throughout, an open floor plan, spacious kitchen with great counter and cabinet space, plus a pantry. Spacious master bedroom with a dual vanity, walk in closet, separate shower and a large soaking tub. Secondary bedrooms are split from the rest of home for the privacy. Great backyard with an open patio.

Community features playground, common areas and an amazing pool. Pets are allowed on case by case basis.