Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5825 Giddyup Lane

5825 Giddyup Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5825 Giddyup Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
This spacious 2/2.5 end unit townhome features a large living room, perfect for oversized furniture which is open to the ample sized dining area and kitchen. Completing the downstairs is a 1/2 bath. Upstairs you'll find full size washer and dryer connections (no lugging laundry up and down the stairs!) and 2 bedrooms, both featuring in suite full bathrooms. Being an end unit, there there are only attached neighbors on one side; the side opposite of the bedrooms. With an attached covered sitting area overlooking the green belt and a 2 car carport in the rear of the property. Landscaping and neighborhood amenities included in the rent! Remington Point offers 2 community pools and large playground; 1 pool and playground are within walking distance to the property!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825 Giddyup Lane have any available units?
5825 Giddyup Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5825 Giddyup Lane have?
Some of 5825 Giddyup Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5825 Giddyup Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5825 Giddyup Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 Giddyup Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5825 Giddyup Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5825 Giddyup Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5825 Giddyup Lane offers parking.
Does 5825 Giddyup Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5825 Giddyup Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 Giddyup Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5825 Giddyup Lane has a pool.
Does 5825 Giddyup Lane have accessible units?
No, 5825 Giddyup Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 Giddyup Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5825 Giddyup Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

