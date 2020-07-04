5825 Giddyup Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking playground pool

This spacious 2/2.5 end unit townhome features a large living room, perfect for oversized furniture which is open to the ample sized dining area and kitchen. Completing the downstairs is a 1/2 bath. Upstairs you'll find full size washer and dryer connections (no lugging laundry up and down the stairs!) and 2 bedrooms, both featuring in suite full bathrooms. Being an end unit, there there are only attached neighbors on one side; the side opposite of the bedrooms. With an attached covered sitting area overlooking the green belt and a 2 car carport in the rear of the property. Landscaping and neighborhood amenities included in the rent! Remington Point offers 2 community pools and large playground; 1 pool and playground are within walking distance to the property!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.