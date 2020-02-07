All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:53 PM

5825 Calmont Ave

5825 Calmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5825 Calmont Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ridglea North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in Ft Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access
to major highways. Close to Cam Bowie and I 30. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=hMzhZ2YPY0&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825 Calmont Ave have any available units?
5825 Calmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5825 Calmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5825 Calmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 Calmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5825 Calmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5825 Calmont Ave offer parking?
No, 5825 Calmont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5825 Calmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5825 Calmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 Calmont Ave have a pool?
No, 5825 Calmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5825 Calmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 5825 Calmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 Calmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5825 Calmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5825 Calmont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5825 Calmont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

