5825 Calmont Ave

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in Ft Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access

to major highways. Close to Cam Bowie and I 30. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=hMzhZ2YPY0&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195