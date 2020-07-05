All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:36 AM

5824 Pearl Oyster Lane

5824 Pearl Oyster Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5824 Pearl Oyster Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Not your typical rental property! Very nice, well kept home. Three bedrooms, two baths, two living area or formal dining area and two car garage. Open living area and kitchen is light and bright. Beautiful engineered wood flooring in the living areas. Huge master with Texas sized bath. Window seat in kitchen. 42 inch ash cabinets, gas range and lots of storage and counter space. Breakfast bar. Open to living area and great for entertaining. Nice deck and covered patio. Pets considered on a case by case basis. For an additional $100 per month the Seller will have the yard maintained. Owner has an inactive Texas Real Estate license. PLEASE NOTE THAT PHOTOS WERE TAKEN AT AN EARLIER DATE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5824 Pearl Oyster Lane have any available units?
5824 Pearl Oyster Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5824 Pearl Oyster Lane have?
Some of 5824 Pearl Oyster Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5824 Pearl Oyster Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5824 Pearl Oyster Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5824 Pearl Oyster Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5824 Pearl Oyster Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5824 Pearl Oyster Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5824 Pearl Oyster Lane offers parking.
Does 5824 Pearl Oyster Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5824 Pearl Oyster Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5824 Pearl Oyster Lane have a pool?
No, 5824 Pearl Oyster Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5824 Pearl Oyster Lane have accessible units?
No, 5824 Pearl Oyster Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5824 Pearl Oyster Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5824 Pearl Oyster Lane has units with dishwashers.

