5824 Pearl Oyster Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Not your typical rental property! Very nice, well kept home. Three bedrooms, two baths, two living area or formal dining area and two car garage. Open living area and kitchen is light and bright. Beautiful engineered wood flooring in the living areas. Huge master with Texas sized bath. Window seat in kitchen. 42 inch ash cabinets, gas range and lots of storage and counter space. Breakfast bar. Open to living area and great for entertaining. Nice deck and covered patio. Pets considered on a case by case basis. For an additional $100 per month the Seller will have the yard maintained. Owner has an inactive Texas Real Estate license. PLEASE NOTE THAT PHOTOS WERE TAKEN AT AN EARLIER DATE.