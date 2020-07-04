5820 Water Ridge Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179 Marine Creek Ranch
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath offers lots of upgrades. The floor plan is open and the master suite resides on the first floor with separate garden tub and shower and walk in closet. The kitchen offers granite and stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms and game room upstairs. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5820 Water Ridge Court have any available units?
5820 Water Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5820 Water Ridge Court have?
Some of 5820 Water Ridge Court's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 Water Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
5820 Water Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.