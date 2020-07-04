All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5820 Water Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5820 Water Ridge Court
Last updated June 3 2019 at 8:47 PM

5820 Water Ridge Court

5820 Water Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5820 Water Ridge Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath offers lots of upgrades. The floor plan is open and the master suite resides on the first floor with separate garden tub and shower and walk in closet. The kitchen offers granite and stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms and game room upstairs.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 Water Ridge Court have any available units?
5820 Water Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5820 Water Ridge Court have?
Some of 5820 Water Ridge Court's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 Water Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
5820 Water Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 Water Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 5820 Water Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5820 Water Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 5820 Water Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 5820 Water Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5820 Water Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 Water Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 5820 Water Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 5820 Water Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 5820 Water Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 Water Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5820 Water Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University