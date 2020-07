Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Chance to lease this gorgeous home with spacious kitchen, with recessed lighting and a skylight, that opens to the living room and dining area. There are 3 generously sized bedrooms and a spacious main bath that is separated from the master bedroom. The master bathroom is complete with a garden tub, separate shower, and a large walk in closet. Only 1 block from the elementary school and the community pool.