Well maintained four bedroom, single story with 3 car garage and epoxied floor for the home mechanics and crafts! The house has 10 ft ceilings throughout. Fantastic open floor plan. Huge master suite and generously sized secondary bedrooms. Two mature and producing peach trees in the backyard. Neighborhood amenities feature a large pool with kid splash area, multiple playgrounds, and soccer field. City and neighborhood park just down the street.