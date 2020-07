Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage home in Fort Worth. This home features a fully fenced yard, a newer AC unit, and gas oven with range. Living room and bedroom have hardwood floors. This home is centrally located in Fort Worth close to down town, restaurants, and shopping. Schedule your private showing today. Prospective tenant and or agent to verify all information.