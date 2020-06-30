All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5817 Blackmon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5817 Blackmon Court
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:05 AM

5817 Blackmon Court

5817 Blackmon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5817 Blackmon Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkway Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Fort Worth. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, updated bathroom, W/D hookups, double pane windows, large backyard with two car attached garage. Easy access to I-35W and HWY 377 (Denton Hwy). Located close to several schools (Keller ISD) and numerous stores, shops, and restaurants.

Small Dogs up to 25 lbs. are allowed. $25.00 monthly fee, plus $300.00 non-refundable deposit.

Date Available: May 19th 2020. $1,650/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Dadgari Property Management at 408-309-0087 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5817 Blackmon Court have any available units?
5817 Blackmon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5817 Blackmon Court have?
Some of 5817 Blackmon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5817 Blackmon Court currently offering any rent specials?
5817 Blackmon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5817 Blackmon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5817 Blackmon Court is pet friendly.
Does 5817 Blackmon Court offer parking?
Yes, 5817 Blackmon Court offers parking.
Does 5817 Blackmon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5817 Blackmon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5817 Blackmon Court have a pool?
No, 5817 Blackmon Court does not have a pool.
Does 5817 Blackmon Court have accessible units?
No, 5817 Blackmon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5817 Blackmon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5817 Blackmon Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University