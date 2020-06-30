5817 Blackmon Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Fort Worth. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, updated bathroom, W/D hookups, double pane windows, large backyard with two car attached garage. Easy access to I-35W and HWY 377 (Denton Hwy). Located close to several schools (Keller ISD) and numerous stores, shops, and restaurants.



Small Dogs up to 25 lbs. are allowed. $25.00 monthly fee, plus $300.00 non-refundable deposit.



Date Available: May 19th 2020. $1,650/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Dadgari Property Management at 408-309-0087 to learn more.