5816 World Champion Court

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Remington Point with two dining areas, split bedrooms, huge privacy fenced back yard with raised planters for small garden, covered from porch, separate tub & shower in master, walk in closets, ceiling fans in all rooms and much more! Owner will consider up to 2 medium size dogs with approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1175.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.