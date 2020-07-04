5813 Boca Raton Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming, freshly painted inside, private, corner, condo. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, high vaulted ceiling 24x14' livingroom, 14x9' kitchen, 9x9' breakfastroom. Super high, vaulted ceiling with transome windows that let in lots of natural light. Pretty, private, fenced and landscaped backyard. Great floor plan. Community pool and cabana is lightly used by your neighbors so it is almost like having your own private pool. Large play area for games and sports. Covered picnic area off the pool. You will feel instantly at home when you see it. Exterior will be painted this spring. MUST HAVE CREDIT SCORE OF 650+ FOR APPROVAL. DO NOT SHOW WEEKDAYS BETWEEN 3:30-4:30. Great location near NE Mall, dntn FW.