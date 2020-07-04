All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5813 Boca Raton Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5813 Boca Raton Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 5:01 AM

5813 Boca Raton Boulevard

5813 Boca Raton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Woodhaven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5813 Boca Raton Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodhaven

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming, freshly painted inside, private, corner, condo. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, high vaulted ceiling 24x14' livingroom, 14x9' kitchen, 9x9' breakfastroom. Super high, vaulted ceiling with transome windows that let in lots of natural light. Pretty, private, fenced and landscaped backyard. Great floor plan. Community pool and cabana is lightly used by your neighbors so it is almost like having your own private pool. Large play area for games and sports. Covered picnic area off the pool. You will feel instantly at home when you see it. Exterior will be painted this spring. MUST HAVE CREDIT SCORE OF 650+ FOR APPROVAL. DO NOT SHOW WEEKDAYS BETWEEN 3:30-4:30. Great location near NE Mall, dntn FW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5813 Boca Raton Boulevard have any available units?
5813 Boca Raton Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5813 Boca Raton Boulevard have?
Some of 5813 Boca Raton Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5813 Boca Raton Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5813 Boca Raton Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5813 Boca Raton Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5813 Boca Raton Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5813 Boca Raton Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5813 Boca Raton Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5813 Boca Raton Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5813 Boca Raton Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5813 Boca Raton Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5813 Boca Raton Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5813 Boca Raton Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5813 Boca Raton Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5813 Boca Raton Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5813 Boca Raton Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University