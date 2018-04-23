All apartments in Fort Worth
5805 Mountain Bluff Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

5805 Mountain Bluff Drive

5805 Mountain Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5805 Mountain Bluff Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Parks at Boat Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immaculate home in desired neighbourhood offers Open floor plan,Gorgeous laminate floor in Living area and hallways, Nice large kitchen & family area w cozy fireplace. This great, functional floor plan makes the most of every foot and includes 3 bedroom, and 2 baths along with an eat in kitchen and generous family room. Large master suite has huge walk-in closet, master bath has garden tub & convenient linen closet Large  backyard. Great neighborhood w community Pool, parks, playgrounds , trails and a catch and release fishing lake . Close to schools, shopping and entertainment. Close to Eagle Mountain Lake. Highly rated Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD.  Move in Ready!

--

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Mountain Bluff Drive have any available units?
5805 Mountain Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 Mountain Bluff Drive have?
Some of 5805 Mountain Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Mountain Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Mountain Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Mountain Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5805 Mountain Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5805 Mountain Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5805 Mountain Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 5805 Mountain Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5805 Mountain Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Mountain Bluff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5805 Mountain Bluff Drive has a pool.
Does 5805 Mountain Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 5805 Mountain Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Mountain Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 Mountain Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.

