5805 Mountain Bluff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Immaculate home in desired neighbourhood offers Open floor plan,Gorgeous laminate floor in Living area and hallways, Nice large kitchen & family area w cozy fireplace. This great, functional floor plan makes the most of every foot and includes 3 bedroom, and 2 baths along with an eat in kitchen and generous family room. Large master suite has huge walk-in closet, master bath has garden tub & convenient linen closet Large backyard. Great neighborhood w community Pool, parks, playgrounds , trails and a catch and release fishing lake . Close to schools, shopping and entertainment. Close to Eagle Mountain Lake. Highly rated Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD. Move in Ready!



