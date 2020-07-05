5804 Valley Haven Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home built in 2012 offers two stories, four bedrooms three and one half baths, complete with washer, dryer and refrigerator in more than 2500 square feet of open, expansive living areas in highly sought-after Keller ISD near shopping and some of the best restaurants in town. Living and dining room feature wood floors, carpet up. This home features a nice sized covered patio and huge back yard. Master bedroom is down, three bedrooms up. Two baths upstairs, master bath and half bath down.