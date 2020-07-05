All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:29 AM

Location

5804 Valley Haven Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Valley Brook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home built in 2012 offers two stories, four bedrooms three and one half baths, complete with washer, dryer and refrigerator in more than 2500 square feet of open, expansive living areas in highly sought-after Keller ISD near shopping and some of the best restaurants in town. Living and dining room feature wood floors, carpet up. This home features a nice sized covered patio and huge back yard. Master bedroom is down, three bedrooms up. Two baths upstairs, master bath and half bath down.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5804 Valley Haven Way have any available units?
5804 Valley Haven Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5804 Valley Haven Way have?
Some of 5804 Valley Haven Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5804 Valley Haven Way currently offering any rent specials?
5804 Valley Haven Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 Valley Haven Way pet-friendly?
No, 5804 Valley Haven Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5804 Valley Haven Way offer parking?
Yes, 5804 Valley Haven Way offers parking.
Does 5804 Valley Haven Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5804 Valley Haven Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 Valley Haven Way have a pool?
No, 5804 Valley Haven Way does not have a pool.
Does 5804 Valley Haven Way have accessible units?
No, 5804 Valley Haven Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 Valley Haven Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5804 Valley Haven Way has units with dishwashers.

