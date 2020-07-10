5800 Pearl Oyster Lane

Amenities
Fresh full interior paint and sparkling clean, ready for immediate move-in. Home sits on oversized corner lot & features bright & open kitchen with skylight, island & breakfast bar. Home has split bedrooms, study near the entry & cozy gas fireplace in family room. Oversized master features large walk-in closet, twin vanities in master bath, & separate tub- shower. Neighborhood community offers a pool, playground, walking trails, & common boat dock, fire pit, & clubhouse! Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (CATS OK, NO DOGS); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.