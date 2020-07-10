5800 Pearl Oyster Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking playground pool garage

Fresh full interior paint and sparkling clean, ready for immediate move-in. Home sits on oversized corner lot & features bright & open kitchen with skylight, island & breakfast bar. Home has split bedrooms, study near the entry & cozy gas fireplace in family room. Oversized master features large walk-in closet, twin vanities in master bath, & separate tub- shower. Neighborhood community offers a pool, playground, walking trails, & common boat dock, fire pit, & clubhouse! Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (CATS OK, NO DOGS); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.