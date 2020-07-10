All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:36 AM

5800 Pearl Oyster Lane

5800 Pearl Oyster Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5800 Pearl Oyster Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fresh full interior paint and sparkling clean, ready for immediate move-in. Home sits on oversized corner lot & features bright & open kitchen with skylight, island & breakfast bar. Home has split bedrooms, study near the entry & cozy gas fireplace in family room. Oversized master features large walk-in closet, twin vanities in master bath, & separate tub- shower. Neighborhood community offers a pool, playground, walking trails, & common boat dock, fire pit, & clubhouse! Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (CATS OK, NO DOGS); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 Pearl Oyster Lane have any available units?
5800 Pearl Oyster Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5800 Pearl Oyster Lane have?
Some of 5800 Pearl Oyster Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 Pearl Oyster Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5800 Pearl Oyster Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 Pearl Oyster Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5800 Pearl Oyster Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5800 Pearl Oyster Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5800 Pearl Oyster Lane offers parking.
Does 5800 Pearl Oyster Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5800 Pearl Oyster Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 Pearl Oyster Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5800 Pearl Oyster Lane has a pool.
Does 5800 Pearl Oyster Lane have accessible units?
No, 5800 Pearl Oyster Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 Pearl Oyster Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5800 Pearl Oyster Lane has units with dishwashers.

