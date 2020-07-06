All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5745 Swords Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5745 Swords Dr.
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:21 AM

5745 Swords Dr.

5745 Swords Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5745 Swords Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkway Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 2 story townhouse in Keller ISD - Very nice 2 story townhouse in Keller ISD. New interior paint throughout and new carpet in bedrooms and on stairs. New vinyl plank in upstairs hall & bathrooms. Downstairs has kitchen with ceramic tile and eat-in dining plus bar area and living area has vinyl plank flooring. Half bath downstairs. Upstairs has all bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Fenced back yard with covered patio. House has gas and electric. No smoking and no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times the monthly rent. Pets with owner approval and $500 deposit per pet, half refundable at move-out, plus $25 monthly non-refundable pet fee.

(RLNE4872277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5745 Swords Dr. have any available units?
5745 Swords Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5745 Swords Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5745 Swords Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5745 Swords Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5745 Swords Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5745 Swords Dr. offer parking?
No, 5745 Swords Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5745 Swords Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5745 Swords Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5745 Swords Dr. have a pool?
No, 5745 Swords Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5745 Swords Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5745 Swords Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5745 Swords Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5745 Swords Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5745 Swords Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5745 Swords Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University