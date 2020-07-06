5745 Swords Dr.

Amenities

Very nice 2 story townhouse in Keller ISD - Very nice 2 story townhouse in Keller ISD. New interior paint throughout and new carpet in bedrooms and on stairs. New vinyl plank in upstairs hall & bathrooms. Downstairs has kitchen with ceramic tile and eat-in dining plus bar area and living area has vinyl plank flooring. Half bath downstairs. Upstairs has all bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Fenced back yard with covered patio. House has gas and electric. No smoking and no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times the monthly rent. Pets with owner approval and $500 deposit per pet, half refundable at move-out, plus $25 monthly non-refundable pet fee.



(RLNE4872277)