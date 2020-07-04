5744 Spirit Lake Drive

Amenities

This spacious and stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home includes a large 2 car garage with extra storage space, a study and utility room, a large gourmet kitchen equipped with the latest desired features as well as a game room upstairs. The backyard is spacious and grand, perfect space to spend your time with the family, children can enjoy the climbing dome and swings. Amenities also include community pool, club house, playground, private lake area ~ dock, and jogging ~ bike trail. Marine Creek Ranch is well served by the acclaimed Eagle Mountain~Saginaw ISD, and is located just minutes from Lockheed Martin, BNSF Railway, AMR Corporation, and other major area employers. Virtual Tour Coming Soon!