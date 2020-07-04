All apartments in Fort Worth
5744 Spirit Lake Drive
Last updated April 6 2020

5744 Spirit Lake Drive

5744 Spirit Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5744 Spirit Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
This spacious and stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home includes a large 2 car garage with extra storage space, a study and utility room, a large gourmet kitchen equipped with the latest desired features as well as a game room upstairs. The backyard is spacious and grand, perfect space to spend your time with the family, children can enjoy the climbing dome and swings. Amenities also include community pool, club house, playground, private lake area ~ dock, and jogging ~ bike trail. Marine Creek Ranch is well served by the acclaimed Eagle Mountain~Saginaw ISD, and is located just minutes from Lockheed Martin, BNSF Railway, AMR Corporation, and other major area employers. Virtual Tour Coming Soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5744 Spirit Lake Drive have any available units?
5744 Spirit Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5744 Spirit Lake Drive have?
Some of 5744 Spirit Lake Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5744 Spirit Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5744 Spirit Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5744 Spirit Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5744 Spirit Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5744 Spirit Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5744 Spirit Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 5744 Spirit Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5744 Spirit Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5744 Spirit Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5744 Spirit Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 5744 Spirit Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 5744 Spirit Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5744 Spirit Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5744 Spirit Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

