Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5740 Wimbleton Way

5740 Wimbleton Way · No Longer Available
Location

5740 Wimbleton Way, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Middle

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!

*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Mid-Century styled home that sits on a large lot in the sought-after and established Wedgwood neighborhood. Living room features a large picture window. The kitchen is a dream with a new back splash & new counters. A lovely backyard with a large patio is perfect for entertaining. The master bathroom has a large ceramic walk in shower and updated vanity. The 4th bedroom is large enough to be a game room or second living! The home features new paint, new carpet and other new updates.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5740 Wimbleton Way have any available units?
5740 Wimbleton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5740 Wimbleton Way have?
Some of 5740 Wimbleton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5740 Wimbleton Way currently offering any rent specials?
5740 Wimbleton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5740 Wimbleton Way pet-friendly?
No, 5740 Wimbleton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5740 Wimbleton Way offer parking?
No, 5740 Wimbleton Way does not offer parking.
Does 5740 Wimbleton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5740 Wimbleton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5740 Wimbleton Way have a pool?
No, 5740 Wimbleton Way does not have a pool.
Does 5740 Wimbleton Way have accessible units?
No, 5740 Wimbleton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5740 Wimbleton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5740 Wimbleton Way does not have units with dishwashers.

