Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 2-2-1 home in the Fort Worth area. The exterior offers a shared front yard and a separate backyard plus a greenhouse. The home offers plenty of space throughout the home. The home has new flooring, updated bathroom and new paint throughout the home. The home is close to plenty of shopping, schools, and parks. Is also located close to downtown with plenty of activities to do.