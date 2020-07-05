All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5628 Boca Raton Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5628 Boca Raton Blvd
Last updated February 7 2020 at 7:02 PM

5628 Boca Raton Blvd

5628 Boca Raton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Woodhaven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5628 Boca Raton Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodhaven

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Condo in Ft Worth is now available. This Condo features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=cwBmoM2UfE&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 Boca Raton Blvd have any available units?
5628 Boca Raton Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5628 Boca Raton Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5628 Boca Raton Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 Boca Raton Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5628 Boca Raton Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5628 Boca Raton Blvd offer parking?
No, 5628 Boca Raton Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5628 Boca Raton Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5628 Boca Raton Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 Boca Raton Blvd have a pool?
No, 5628 Boca Raton Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5628 Boca Raton Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5628 Boca Raton Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 Boca Raton Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5628 Boca Raton Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5628 Boca Raton Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5628 Boca Raton Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University