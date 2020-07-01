Rent Calculator
5613 Durham Avenue
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:59 PM
5613 Durham Avenue
5613 Durham Avenue
Location
5613 Durham Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow! Cute as a bug in a rug. This great 3 bed home features hardwood floors, stainless gas stove, dining room, eat in kitchen, 1 car garage, large fenced backyard, and covered front patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5613 Durham Avenue have any available units?
5613 Durham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5613 Durham Avenue have?
Some of 5613 Durham Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 5613 Durham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5613 Durham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 Durham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5613 Durham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5613 Durham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5613 Durham Avenue offers parking.
Does 5613 Durham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 Durham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 Durham Avenue have a pool?
No, 5613 Durham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5613 Durham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5613 Durham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 Durham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5613 Durham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
